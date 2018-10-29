You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SuperData: ‘FIFA 19’ Had Best Digital Launch in Franchise History

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Electronics Arts

Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData.

Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still lags behind other AAA franchises in terms of download rates.

Although “FIFA 19” had a good month, it only ranks third on SuperData’s top 10 console games chart for September. “Destiny 2” took the top spot thanks to its Forsaken expansion, which launched Sept. 4, and an increase in deluxe edition purchases. Over 60% of all monthly active users bought the expansion, SuperData said.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” released Sept. 7 and was second on the top 10 console games chart. It was Sony’s biggest launch title to-date, selling over 3.3 million copies in its first three days. It reportedly sold 2.17 million digital copies on PS4 in September, not including codes bundled with console sales.

Meanwhile, “NBA 2K19” hit a new franchise peak, SuperData said, but there’s a caveat. “While ‘NBA 2K19’ digital console unit sales were up year-over-year from ‘NBA 2K18,’ growth fell short of the rate seen in the past couple of years. It should be noted that this year’s iteration of the game launched earlier in the month,” the company said.

Related

Overall, consumers spent $1.24 billion on digital console games in September, SuperData said. That’s up from $912 million during the same month last year.

Top 10 Games by Platform

PC

“Dungeon Fighter Online”
“League of Legends”
“Crossfire”
“Fantasy Westward Journey Online II”
“World of Warcraft”
“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”
“Monster Hunter World”
“Fortnite: Battle Royale”
“World of Tanks”
“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”

Console

Destiny 2
“Marvel’s Spider-Man”
“FIFA 19”
“Fortnite: Battle Royale”
“NBA 2K19”
“FIFA 18”
“Call of Duty: WWII”
“Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
“Grand Theft Auto V”
“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

Mobile

“Honour of Kings”
“QQ Speed”
“Pokemon GO”
“Knives Out”
“Fantasy Westward Journey”
“Clash Royale”
“Fate/Grand Order”
“Candy Crush Saga”
“Monster Strike”
“Clash of Clans”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Gaming

  • SuperData: 'FIFA 19' Had Best Digital

    SuperData: 'FIFA 19' Had Best Digital Launch in Franchise History

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal'

    'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal' on Full PS Classic Mini Console Lineup

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • Tyler Raj Barriss

    Accused Serial Swatter To Plead Guilty to 46 New Charges

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon

    Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon Stream

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form Monster

    Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form "Community-Driven" Studio, Monster Squad

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For

    Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For iOS and Android

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

  • 'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko

    'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

    Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData. Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad