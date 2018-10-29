SuperData: ‘FIFA 19’ Had Best Digital Launch in Franchise History

Electronic Arts’ annual soccer video game franchise “FIFA” had its best digital launch ever in September, according to market intelligence company SuperData.

Digital console copies of “FIFA 19,” which launched on Sept. 28, reportedly grew 18% compared to “FIFA 18” last year. “FIFA’s” digital launch also broke sales records, although SuperData notes the series still lags behind other AAA franchises in terms of download rates.

Although “FIFA 19” had a good month, it only ranks third on SuperData’s top 10 console games chart for September. “Destiny 2” took the top spot thanks to its Forsaken expansion, which launched Sept. 4, and an increase in deluxe edition purchases. Over 60% of all monthly active users bought the expansion, SuperData said.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” released Sept. 7 and was second on the top 10 console games chart. It was Sony’s biggest launch title to-date, selling over 3.3 million copies in its first three days. It reportedly sold 2.17 million digital copies on PS4 in September, not including codes bundled with console sales.

Meanwhile, “NBA 2K19” hit a new franchise peak, SuperData said, but there’s a caveat. “While ‘NBA 2K19’ digital console unit sales were up year-over-year from ‘NBA 2K18,’ growth fell short of the rate seen in the past couple of years. It should be noted that this year’s iteration of the game launched earlier in the month,” the company said.

Overall, consumers spent $1.24 billion on digital console games in September, SuperData said. That’s up from $912 million during the same month last year.

Top 10 Games by Platform

PC

“Dungeon Fighter Online”

“League of Legends”

“Crossfire”

“Fantasy Westward Journey Online II”

“World of Warcraft”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

“Monster Hunter World”

“Fortnite: Battle Royale”

“World of Tanks”

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive”

Console

“Destiny 2”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man”

“FIFA 19”

“Fortnite: Battle Royale”

“NBA 2K19”

“FIFA 18”

“Call of Duty: WWII”

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider”

“Grand Theft Auto V”

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

Mobile

“Honour of Kings”

“QQ Speed”

“Pokemon GO”

“Knives Out”

“Fantasy Westward Journey”

“Clash Royale”

“Fate/Grand Order”

“Candy Crush Saga”

“Monster Strike”

“Clash of Clans”