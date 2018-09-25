Digital Sales Up 7%, ‘Madden 19’ and ‘World of Warcraft’ Reach New Highs (Analyst)

Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData.

The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” optional add-ons across multiple platforms helped digital sales accelerate 7% this month as compared to 2017.

For Blizzard Entertainment, Battle for Azeroth’s Aug. 14 release was a huge success, as “World of Warcraft” made $161 million in August and the total number of “WoW” subscribers reached its “highest point since 2014” according to SuperData.

The free-to-play “Fortnite: Battle Royale” continues to be a runaway success, as SuperData classifies the multiplayer game as the top digital earner for console games for the month of August. “FIFA 18” follows directly, with “Grad Theft Auto V” holding the third spot, continuing to earn money for Rockstar even five years after its release.

“Madden NFL 19” holds the fourth spot in console rankings, as the game was estimated to sell 664,000 digital copies helping the franchise reach its best ever launch month performance.

But, with the highs naturally come lows for other games.

While “World of Warcraft” held its own with second place in the PC category for digital sales, “League of Legends” holds the third spot— this is despite sales for the MOBA actually decreasing compared to last year, as “League of Legends” revenue is “down 21% compared to the same time period in 2017,” according to SuperData.