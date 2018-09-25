You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Digital Sales Up 7%, ‘Madden 19’ and ‘World of Warcraft’ Reach New Highs (Analyst)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData.

The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” optional add-ons across multiple platforms helped digital sales accelerate 7% this month as compared to 2017.

For Blizzard Entertainment, Battle for Azeroth’s Aug. 14 release was a huge success, as “World of Warcraft” made $161 million in August and the total number of “WoW” subscribers reached its “highest point since 2014” according to SuperData.

The free-to-play “Fortnite: Battle Royale” continues to be a runaway success, as SuperData classifies the multiplayer game as the top digital earner for console games for the month of August. “FIFA 18” follows directly, with “Grad Theft Auto V” holding the third spot, continuing to earn money for Rockstar even five years after its release.

Madden NFL 19” holds the fourth spot in console rankings, as the game was estimated to sell 664,000 digital copies helping the franchise reach its best ever launch month performance.

But, with the highs naturally come lows for other games.

While “World of Warcraft” held its own with second place in the PC category for digital sales, “League of Legends” holds the third spot— this is despite sales for the MOBA actually decreasing compared to last year, as “League of Legends” revenue is “down 21% compared to the same time period in 2017,” according to SuperData.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • SuperData: Digital Sales Up 7%, 'Madden

    Digital Sales Up 7%, 'Madden 19' and 'World of Warcraft' Reach New Highs (Analyst)

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • Oculus Santa Cruz: What We Know

    Everything We Know About Facebook’s New Oculus Santa Cruz VR Headset

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • 'Total War: Rome II' Won't Remove

    'Total War Rome II' Won't Remove Female Generals Despite Bad Reviews and Backlash

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • Hitman 2' Trailer: Three Targets in

    'Hitman 2' Trailer Teases Three Targets in the Colombian Jungle

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Introduces New Mythical Pokémon

    'Pokémon Go' Introduces New Mythical Pokémon Meltan

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • Giving Voice to 'Just Cause 4's'

    Giving Voice to 'Just Cause 4's' Villainous Gabriela Morales

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

  • Telltale in Talks With Potential Parters

    Telltale in Talks With Potential Partners to Finish 'Walking Dead' Season

    Digital growth is up as consumers spent almost $9 billion in August digitally over all platforms, according to a report released Tuesday from market intelligence company SuperData. The digital surge can be attributed to pay-to-play PC games as well as free-to-play console games; more specifically, “World of Warcraft’s” Battle for Azeroth expansion for PC and “Fortnite’s” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad