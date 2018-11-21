×
$1.53 Billion Spent On Console Games in October, SuperData Reports

Consumers spent $1.53 billion on console games in October 2018 alone, according to a report from market research firm SuperData.

SuperData notes that this indicates a rise of 80 percent year-over-year, which also sets a new record for the platform. The massive growth is due in part to titles like “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.” Additionally, full game download revenue surpassed $1 billion for the first month ever.

In terms of console games, “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” “Red Dead Redemption 2,” and “Fortnite” took the top three spots in the Top Grossing Titles list prepared by SuperData. “Red Dead Redemption” sold 4 million digital units in less than a week, while “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” set a new record for console digital unit sales. SuperData estimates that it sold 4.2 million units in October on consoles.

This has resulted in the top earner “Fortnite” losing its top console spot to the two triple-A releases out this October, even with its revenue up, having made more than 20x what it did last October. This comes after back-to-back months of decline for the property.

Meanwhile, games like “Grand Theft Auto V” saw a double-digit decline both month-over-month and year-over-year, while “Red Dead Redemption 2” has soared. Blizzard’s “Overwatch” saw microtransaction revenue up in October, but down 20 percent overall from last year. This marks the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year declines for the team-based hero shooter.

