SuperData Arena Is A New Media Measurement Tool for Game Publishers

Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday.

SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company said. It keeps tabs on the number of hours streamed and watched, peak concurrent viewers, and channel followers across Twitch, YouTube, and other top streaming games sources.

“Watching games online has quickly become one of the most popular forms of interactive entertainment with many games video titles and esports events now generating audiences that rival traditional media content,” said SuperData CEO Joost van Dreunen in a press release. “The new SuperData Arena dashboard offers brands and publishers the ability to have a combined view of gaming video streaming data metrics with game sales data. It provides a holistic view of how players and fans are consuming and engaging with streaming content across the world’s most popular channels and platforms.”

Arena can also help brands and publishers make sponsorship decisions via SuperData’s proprietary Influencer Value Index, which tracks retention, engagement, and overall value of video game content. Brands can use the interactive dashboard and reports to gauge the value of a streamer’s audience with easy-to-visualize data that features demographic information and purchase intent, SuperData said.

“As gaming video content, streaming, and esports continues to experience explosive growth, it has become clear that publishers, brands, and advertisers need a data-centric overview of what consumers are watching and where they are spending their money,” SuperData said. “SuperData Arena is the new industry gold-standard to help brands identify the best sponsorship opportunities and maximize ROI.”