You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SuperData Arena Is A New Media Measurement Tool for Game Publishers

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alexia Raye via Twitch

Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday.

SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company said. It keeps tabs on the number of hours streamed and watched, peak concurrent viewers, and channel followers across Twitch, YouTube, and other top streaming games sources.

“Watching games online has quickly become one of the most popular forms of interactive entertainment with many games video titles and esports events now generating audiences that rival traditional media content,” said SuperData CEO Joost van Dreunen in a press release. “The new SuperData Arena dashboard offers brands and publishers the ability to have a combined view of gaming video streaming data metrics with game sales data. It provides a holistic view of how players and fans are consuming and engaging with streaming content across the world’s most popular channels and platforms.”

Arena can also help brands and publishers make sponsorship decisions via SuperData’s proprietary Influencer Value Index, which tracks retention, engagement, and overall value of video game content. Brands can use the interactive dashboard and reports to gauge the value of a streamer’s audience with easy-to-visualize data that features demographic information and purchase intent, SuperData said.

“As gaming video content, streaming, and esports continues to experience explosive growth, it has become clear that publishers, brands, and advertisers need a data-centric overview of what consumers are watching and where they are spending their money,” SuperData said. “SuperData Arena is the new industry gold-standard to help brands identify the best sponsorship opportunities and maximize ROI.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited

    'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited Time Mode

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

  • Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB Release ‘Star Wars: Project

    Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB to Release ‘Star Wars: Project Prog’ on Magic Leap in December

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

  • SuperData Arena Is A New Media

    SuperData Arena Is A New Media Measurement Tool for Game Publishers

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

  • Acclaimed Farming Sim 'Stardew Valley' Coming

    Acclaimed Farming Sim 'Stardew Valley' Coming to iOS in October

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

  • Sir-Annoy-O and 'Hearthstone's' History of Annoyance

    Sir-Annoy-O and 'Hearthstone's' History of Annoyance

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

  • Nintendo Stealth Launches 'Souped-Up' 'The Legend

    Nintendo Stealth Launches 'Souped-Up' 'The Legend of Zelda' on Switch

    Games data and market research company SuperData is launching a new tool designed to provide in-depth audience metrics and insights to video game publishers, brands, and sponsors, it announced on Wednesday. SuperData Arena determines the value of top games, industry influencers, popular streaming content, and more by tracking a wide range of metrics, the company […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad