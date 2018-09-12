Nintendo Brings ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ to College Football Tour

Nintendo on Wednesday announced plans to join the Wendy’s College Tailgate Tour, bringing “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” to notable college football matchups starting in September.

The set-up includes a customized “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” trailer with six gameplay stations and a large LED screen in dedicated tailgate areas outside of major college stadiums.

“Many of our biggest fans are now in college and have memories growing up playing one of the games in the Super Smash Bros. series,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We want to bring ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ directly to longtime and first-time players, and what better way than to combine two of college students’ favorite pastimes: video games and football.”

The tour kicks off on Sept. 22 at the Stanford at Oregon game and “Super Smash Bros. Ulitmate” launches on Dec. 7 for the Nintendo Switch. You can find the complete schedule for the tour below:

Sept. 22 – Stanford @ Oregon

Oct. 6 – Alabama @ Arkansas

Oct. 13 – Wisconsin @ Michigan

Oct. 20 – Oklahoma @ TCU

Oct. 27 – Clemson @ FSU

Nov. 3 – South Carolina @ Ole Miss

Nov. 10 – TCU @ West Virginia

Nov. 17 – Miami @ Virginia Tech

Nov. 24 – Michigan @ Ohio State