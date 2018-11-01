Nintendo Reveals ‘Smash World’ Smartphone App for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo revealed a free new smartphone app to accompany “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” during Thursday’s “Smash”-themed Direct.

The exclusive service, dubbed “Smash World”, will not focus on stats like win/loss records but instead let users watch gameplay videos, with “regular updates” planned post-launch “so you can post to your heart’s content”. The service will also players to voice chat with others in battle arenas. More details are expected to be revealed in the future.

As yet Nintendo has not confirmed when the app will go live, but the small print suggests the service will begin sometime in 2019.

This is the final “Smash”-focused Direct before the game’s launch on Dec. 7. The fifth installment in the series, “Ultimate” includes every playable character from previous rosters, along with several newcomers. “Metroid’s” Ridley is joining the franchise for the first time, along with Simon Belmont from “Castlevania,” “Donkey Kong” series villain King K. Rool, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle.