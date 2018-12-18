×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo sold more than three million copies of its popular brawler “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” in the United States in its first 11 days available, the company announced Tuesday.

The company also noted that the Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling video game system of this hardware generation, accounting for the first 21 months of sales in the United States. Nintendo said that since the system’s launch in March 2017 to November 2018, Nintendo sold more than 8.7 million units.

Those hardware sales figures don’t account for the release of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which the company has been betting on to help accelerate the sales of its console.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which hit stores on Dec. 7, is now the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, as well as the fastest-selling game in the Super Smash Bros. series.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong reaction from consumers in the second holiday season for Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to delivering more excitement and smiles to our fans in the coming year and beyond.”

Related

About 1.2 million copies of the game were sold in Japan and it took the top spot in UK sales charts on launch week, though it dropped to the number four spot a week later.

Nintendo also released a batch of other U.S. sales figures alongside the release:

  • Nintendo hardware unit and dollar sales for 2018 are at their highest annual totals since 2011.
  • Nintendo eShop sales have grown 105 percent over 2017.
  • Evergreen Nintendo Switch games have set new milestones, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over 4 million and 5 million units, respectively. Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 4.7 million units.
  • In addition to the fast-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, other recently released games that continue to make a splash include Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which together total 2 million units, and Super Mario Party at 1.4 million.

Nintendo has been on a big PR push for the past few months, as the company strives to hit the Nintendo Switch sales goals it set for itself for the fiscal year, which ends March 2019. Nintendo said it would sell 38 million Nintendo Switch by the end of the financial year, though analysts are still predicting it will fall just short, hitting about 35 million, according to Bloomberg.

For the second time in as many months, Nintendo’s PR push focused on the U.S. only and didn’t provide any updated global numbers. Nintendo stock hit a five year high of $58.45 a share this year, only to shed more than 40 percent of its value this month, with a year-low of $33.90. The stock closed at $34.72 on Monday, continuing a sporadic descent.

The company’s website hasn’t updated global sales for the Nintendo Switch nor the system’s top-selling software since September.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Gaming

  • Former 'Assassin's Creed' Creative Director on

    Former 'Assassin's Creed' Creative Director on Lure of Open World Games (Watch)

    Patrice Desilets was at the Game Awards earlier this month to show off the first gameplay for his new studio’s new game “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.” Variety caught up with him to briefly discuss the upcoming game and the exploding growth of the open world game. Desilets has an interesting history with open world games. After [...]

  • 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fastest Selling

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game

    Nintendo sold more than three million copies of its popular brawler “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” in the United States in its first 11 days available, the company announced Tuesday. The company also noted that the Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling video game system of this hardware generation, accounting for the first 21 months of sales [...]

  • Voice of 'Assassin's Creed's' Leonidas on

    Voice of 'Assassin's Creed's' Leonidas on Acting Out Everything Twice (Watch)

    “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” allows players to choose, when the game starts, if they want to play the lead as a woman or a man. While that choice didn’t require a game-killing amount of extra animation, it did lead to a doubling of the voice acting. Actor Elias Toufexis (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Stargate: Atlantis”) spoke with Variety [...]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    'Fresh Prince' Actor Sues Epic Games Over Carlton Dance in Fortnite

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • 'God of War' Director Ranks the

    'God of War' Director Ranks the 'God of War' Games (Watch)

    “God War” director Corey Barlog stopped by during the Game Awards red carpet earlier this month to discuss working with the cast over three years, the emotionality of the PlayStation 4 game. More importantly, though, Variety got Barlog to rank all of the God of War games in order. Despite going on to win the year’s [...]

  • Sony's My PS4 Life Videos Accidentally

    Apparent PS4 Stats Show Player Counts for Top Games Like 'GTA V,' 'Fallout 76'

    Sony recently launched My PS4 Life, personalized videos highlighting the games people played and the trophies they won in 2018. But, one Reddit user said they reveal more information than Sony probably intended. Thanks to a bit of math, My PS4 Life videos can reveal the total number of people who’ve played a game, according [...]

  • Soulja Boy felony gun possession

    Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For 'Fortnite', 'Overwatch'

    Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, as related to TMZ. Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” what appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad