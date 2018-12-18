‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game

Nintendo sold more than three million copies of its popular brawler “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” in the United States in its first 11 days available, the company announced Tuesday.

The company also noted that the Nintendo Switch has become the fastest-selling video game system of this hardware generation, accounting for the first 21 months of sales in the United States. Nintendo said that since the system’s launch in March 2017 to November 2018, Nintendo sold more than 8.7 million units.

Those hardware sales figures don’t account for the release of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which the company has been betting on to help accelerate the sales of its console.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which hit stores on Dec. 7, is now the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, as well as the fastest-selling game in the Super Smash Bros. series.

“We are thrilled to see such a strong reaction from consumers in the second holiday season for Nintendo Switch,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to delivering more excitement and smiles to our fans in the coming year and beyond.”

About 1.2 million copies of the game were sold in Japan and it took the top spot in UK sales charts on launch week, though it dropped to the number four spot a week later.

Nintendo also released a batch of other U.S. sales figures alongside the release:

Nintendo hardware unit and dollar sales for 2018 are at their highest annual totals since 2011.

Nintendo eShop sales have grown 105 percent over 2017.

Evergreen Nintendo Switch games have set new milestones, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling over 4 million and 5 million units, respectively. Super Mario Odyssey has sold over 4.7 million units.

In addition to the fast-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, other recently released games that continue to make a splash include Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, which together total 2 million units, and Super Mario Party at 1.4 million.

Nintendo has been on a big PR push for the past few months, as the company strives to hit the Nintendo Switch sales goals it set for itself for the fiscal year, which ends March 2019. Nintendo said it would sell 38 million Nintendo Switch by the end of the financial year, though analysts are still predicting it will fall just short, hitting about 35 million, according to Bloomberg.

For the second time in as many months, Nintendo’s PR push focused on the U.S. only and didn’t provide any updated global numbers. Nintendo stock hit a five year high of $58.45 a share this year, only to shed more than 40 percent of its value this month, with a year-low of $33.90. The stock closed at $34.72 on Monday, continuing a sporadic descent.

The company’s website hasn’t updated global sales for the Nintendo Switch nor the system’s top-selling software since September.