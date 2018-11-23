‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Top Pre-Selling Title on Switch and in Franchise History

A lot is riding on Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” with the company expecting it to help bolster sales of its Nintendo Switch over the holidays, and it seems like a solid bet. Nintendo Friday announced that the game is now the top pre-selling title on its hybrid console as well as the top pre-selling game in the history of the franchise.

The Super Smash Bros. franchise was created by Masahiro Sakurai with the release of “Super Smash Bros.” in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. The game delivered a relatively easy fighting game which hid surprising depth and features a cast that pulled from a surprising array of Nintendo titles.

Two years later, “Super Smash Bros. Melee” arrived on the GameCube upping the character count from a dozen to 26, along with 29 stages. In 2008, “Super Smash Bros. Brawl” arrived on the Wii with 39 characters and 41 stages. The most recent Super Smash, “Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U,” hit in 2014 with 58 characters and 42 stages.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” arrives on Dec. 7 on the Switch and will include 76 characters and 103 stages. The game will also support a FIghter’s Pass that includes extra stages, music, and characters. The game will also support GameCube controllers, with the use of a GameCube controller adapter.