‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Update Brings Online Fixes, Character Tweaks

CREDIT: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” version 1.2.0 is live now, including fixes for online connectivity issues, several character adjustments, and Pikachu and Eevee Spirits for “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” players.

Version 1.2.0 contains adjustments for Greninja, Link, Donkey Kong, Kirby, Luigi, Ice Climbers, Young Link, Olimar, Toon Link, Pac-Man, Duck Hunt, Isabelle, and Villager, but there are currently few details on what kind of tweaks were made to each character.

Those looking to add new Spirits to their burgeoning collections can expect a free Pikachu (Partner) or Eevee (Partner) Spirit, depending on which “Pokémon” game they played on their Nintendo Switch. Those with “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” save data will receive a Pikachu Spirit, while those with “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” save data will be given an Eevee Spirit.

In terms of online connection stability, the update features “matchmaking improvements to further prioritize Preferred Rules in Quickly.”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is available now as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and includes the biggest roster of characters to date. It’s brought back all previous stages seen in the older games in the series as well as a selection of new ones, with additional fighters to boot. During “The Game Awards 2018,” it was revealed that “Persona 5” protagonist Joker would be joining the official selection of characters as well when the game’s Challenger Pack 1 first arrives.

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Version 1.2.0

