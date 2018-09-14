New ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Announced

Nintendo is putting out a new Switch bundle for its upcoming brawler “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” it announced during a Direct video presentation on Thursday.

The bundle comes with the Switch console, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, and a download code for the game. It costs $359.99 and launches on Nov. 2 (although the download code won’t work until the game itself launches on Dec. 7). It will be available for pre-order soon.

New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

Nintendo also revealed on Thursday that “Animal Crossing’s” adorable mayoral assistant Isabelle is joining “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” as a playable character.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the latest in the crossover fighting game series. Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd. are developing the game alongside long-time series director Masahiro Sakurai. It features every single brawler to ever appear in the long-running franchise, plus a few new ones like Isabelle, “Metroid’s” Ridley, and Simon and Richter Belmont from the “Castlevania” franchise. The game also has over 100 new and returning stages, along with 900 musical tracks. Nintendo teased the new game in a Direct presentation in March before making an official unveil at E3 in June.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced it’s also offering a Switch bundle for “Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee.” It includes a digital copy of one of the games, the Poké Ball Plus accessory, and a special edition of the console with yellow and tan Joy-Cons. The dock features the two Pokémon on the back. It costs $400 and comes out Nov. 16 alongside the two games.