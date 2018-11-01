‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct (Watch)

Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”

The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here.

This will be the last Direct about “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” before the game’s Dec. 7 release, Nintendo said, and it will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the fifth installment in the popular brawler series. It includes every playable character from the franchise to-date, along with several newcomers like “Metroid’s” Ridley, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle. It will feature over 103 stages and 900 musical tracks.