'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct (Watch)

Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”

The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here.

This will be the last Direct about “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” before the game’s Dec. 7 release, Nintendo said, and it will be hosted by game director Masahiro Sakurai.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the fifth installment in the popular brawler series. It includes every playable character from the franchise to-date, along with several newcomers like “Metroid’s” Ridley, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle. It will feature over 103 stages and 900 musical tracks.

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct (Watch)

  Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization

    Microsoft's Mixer Streaming Service Expands Monetization Options

  Stewart Clarke Split

    BAFTA Unveils New Crop of Breakthrough British Talent to Watch

  What the Dark Side of Working

    What the Dark Side of Working in Esports Can Teach Us About Capitalism

  Nintendo Switch Eshop Has More than

    Nintendo Switch Eshop Has More than 1,300 Games From More Than 500 Developers

  'Red Dead Redemption 2' Soundtrack Features

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Soundtrack Features Willie Nelson, D'Angelo

  'Dragalia Lost' Made Nearly 4 Billion

    'Dragalia Lost' Made Nearly 4 Billion Yen in Its First Month

