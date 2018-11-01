‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct (Watch)

Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.”
The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here.
“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the fifth installment in the popular brawler series. It includes every playable character from the franchise to-date, along with several newcomers like “Metroid’s” Ridley, “Splatoon’s” Inkling, and “Animal Crossing’s” Isabelle. It will feature over 103 stages and 900 musical tracks.
Popular on Variety
Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All
'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence
Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'
Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'
Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]
Nintendo kicks off November with a Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live event that will feature a deeper dive into “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and then show off gameplay for “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” and “Diablo III: Eternal Edition.” The stream goes live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and you can watch it right here. This […]