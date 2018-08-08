‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Raises Playable Stage Count to 103

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is expanding its collection of new and returning stages by adding a selection of new areas to fight in, bringing the official total up to 103.

During Wednesday’s “Smash”-centric Nintendo Direct, game director Masahiro Sakurai was on hand to discuss the new additions to the game, mentioning that the new selection of stages will be arranged in order of their debut in the “Super Smash Bros.” series. You’ll find plenty of new places to brawl, like Dracula’s Castle of “Castlevania” fame, New Donk City Hall from the whimsical “Super Mario Odyssey,” Magicant from “Earthbound,” Gamer W inspired by “WarioWare,” and more.

While there are over 100 unique stages to choose from, the total boosts itself beyond 300 when you factor in the popular Battlefield and Omega forms of each stage as well. With eight-player battle support for each fight, there’s a battleground appropriate for any scuffle.

The new Stage Morph feature will also allow players to transition between two different areas. You must toggle this option on as it won’t be available by default, but it allows you to shift between one stage to the next right in the middle of your fight.

To go along with all the new stage additions, there’s a wide selection of musical tracks, with 900 tunes to choose from, broken down into 28 hours of gaming music. You can select your favorites to listen to via the new My Music mode, which can also be utilized in the Switch’s Handheld mode as something of a portable jukebox. My Music will let you choose from a wide selection of tracks from the game your stage has been pulled from, letting you customize your experience even further.

Also announced on Wednesday during the Nintendo Direct presentation were new characters and Echo Fighters.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is coming to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.