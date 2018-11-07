You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo To Remove Native American References From ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports.

Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game where the player is a Civil War-era general defending a fort from torch-wielding Indians. When he uses it, he transforms into a stereotypical Indian wearing a loincloth and feather, and he attacks with a flaming torch. Users on the gaming forum ResetEra first noticed the similarities during a recent Nintendo Direct livestream and called for its removal, calling it racist and unacceptable.

Nintendo edited “Fire Attack” when the game was re-released as part of the Game Boy compilation “Game & Watch Gallery 4” in 2002, according to Eurogamer. It removed the feather and loincloth. Now, it plans to do the same in “Ultimate.”

“Nintendo has been planning to distribute an update for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ that removes the feather from the silhouette of Mr. Game & Watch,” the company said in a statement to Eurogamer. “The original game on which this depiction of the character is based was released more than three decades ago and does not represent our company values today.

“We sincerely apologise that this change was not noticed in our marketing material and are continuing our work to make ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ an experience that is both welcoming and fun for everyone.”

So far, the Native American version of Mr. Game & Watch seems to only be in the Japanese version of the game. Promotional videos for the U.S. version show the character performing the flaming torch move without the offensive outfit.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” comes out Dec. 7 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Gaming

  • Nintendo To Remove Native American References

    Nintendo To Remove Native American References From 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

  • Beyond Good & Evil 2

    Watch The Latest 'Beyond Good & Evil 2' Livestream Here

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    Capcom Considers Cloud Gaming Expansion, Plans Major 'Monster Hunter' Push

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

  • Current And Former Riot Employees File

    Current And Former Riot Games Employees File Gender Discrimination Suit

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

  • Square Enix Acquires 20 Percent Stake

    Square Enix Acquires 20% Stake in 'Battalion 1944'

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

  • Nintendo Could Be Hiring For The

    Nintendo Could Be Hiring For The Next 'Zelda' Project

    Nintendo is promising changes to one “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighter after fans say the design is offensive to Native Americans, Eurogamer reports. Mr. Game & Watch is a retro character from a line of handhelds Nintendo released in the 1980s. One of his moves is reportedly a reference to “Fire Attack,” a 1982 game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad