You Can Play ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ With a Gamecube Controller

CREDIT: Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ will support Gamecube controllers and amiibo, Nintendo announced during their E3 showcase Tuesday.

If you don’t have your old controller lying around, not to worry. Nintendo will be releasing new controllers, according to a tweet from Nintendo of Europe.

Nintendo revealed two new amiibos coming soon for Ridley and Inkling, and noted that “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will support all previously made amiibos.

Nintendo is streaming previews of their upcoming titles directly to the fanbase as a part of their Nintendo Direct E3 showcase.

This story is developing.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

