‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Collection Features 63 Amiibo

Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday.

The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter.

Most of the characters from “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” are represented in the set, which includes upcoming releases as well, such as King K. Rool, Ripley, and the Piranha Plant amiibo.

Favorites like Mario, Luigi, Kirby, Samus, Pikachu, Donkey Kong, Link, and Zelda are here, as well as the later additions to the “Smash” roster. It’s unclear whether all the amiibo in the set are meant to fit in the box, or whether it has additional storage for more figures as they release, or what the inside looks like.

The price isn’t listed on the official Amazon Japan deal page, nor is there a time for when the product will become available to purchase. This product looks to collect most of the “Super Smash Bros.” amiibo available to give players a jumpstart before the game debuts, if it is indeed releasing ahead of the game.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will feature the biggest roster of the series thus far and will bring back all prior characters for the Switch-exclusive brawler. It’s expected to release on Dec. 7.