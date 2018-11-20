×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Collection Features 63 Amiibo

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday.

The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter.

Most of the characters from “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” are represented in the set, which includes upcoming releases as well, such as King K. Rool, Ripley, and the Piranha Plant amiibo.

Favorites like Mario, Luigi, Kirby, Samus, Pikachu, Donkey Kong, Link, and Zelda are here, as well as the later additions to the “Smash” roster. It’s unclear whether all the amiibo in the set are meant to fit in the box, or whether it has additional storage for more figures as they release, or what the inside looks like.

The price isn’t listed on the official Amazon Japan deal page, nor is there a time for when the product will become available to purchase. This product looks to collect most of the “Super Smash Bros.” amiibo available to give players a jumpstart before the game debuts, if it is indeed releasing ahead of the game.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will feature the biggest roster of the series thus far and will bring back all prior characters for the Switch-exclusive brawler. It’s expected to release on Dec. 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Gaming

  • Amazon Japan Releases 'Super Smash Bros.

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Collection Features 63 Amiibo

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • BioWare Animator Creates Gorgeous 'Dante's Inferno'

    BioWare Animator Creates Gorgeous 'Dante's Inferno' Short Film

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black

    Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 2DS Black Friday Deals

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • Pokemon Go

    Niantic Partners With United Nations to Promote Global Tourism

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • Epic Games Announces 'Fortnite' Winter Royale

    Epic Games Announces Million Dollar 'Fortnite' Winter Royale Online Tournament

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • Women in Games Exhibit Featured at

    Women in Games Exhibit Featured at Strong Museum

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

  • PlayVS Secures $30.5M in Series B

    Diddy Helps High School Esports and PlayVS Secure $30.5 Million in Funding

    Amazon Japan is selling a massive set of amiibo figures in a special “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” bundle on Cyber Monday. The bundle contains 63 different amiibo figures in addition to a special “Super Smash Bros.” storage box as well as a special hanging scroll that depicts a stage from the upcoming Switch-exclusive fighter. Most […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad