E3 Trailer: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title.

Although the roster you start with may be small, the game will feature the biggest unlockable roster in the history of the series, bringing back every single character who’s ever been included in a “Smash Bros.” game. It’ll have an eight-player multiplayer mode.

The game’s progression system is streamlined so that you’ll always feel like you’ve just unlocked a new character, Nintendo says.

This story is developing.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

