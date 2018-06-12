You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ for Nintendo Switch

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title.

Although the roster you start with may be small, the game will feature the biggest unlockable roster in the history of the series, bringing back every single character who’s ever been included in a “Smash Bros.” game. It’ll have an eight-player multiplayer mode.

The game’s progression system is streamlined so that you’ll always feel like you’ve just unlocked a new character, Nintendo says.

This story is developing.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' for Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Nintendo Confirms 'Fortnite' for Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • 'Killer Queen Black' Coming to Nintendo

    'Killer Queen Black' Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

    Nintendo Announces 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses'

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Super Mario Party' Coming

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Mario Party' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • 'Overcooked 2' Coming to Nintendo Switch,

    'Overcooked 2' Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

  • 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' DLC Coming in

    'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' DLC Coming in September

    Nintendo gave players a closer look at “Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate” for the Switch on Tuesday. The game was first announced back in March with a teaser revealing that characters from “Splatoon,” such as the Squid Sisters, would be included in the new “Smash” title. Although the roster you start with may be small, the game […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad