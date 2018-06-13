ZeRo Wins Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 Tournament

ZeRo of Chile was crowned the champion of the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 tournament on Tuesday, Nintendo announced. The competition took place during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles following the company’s Nintendo Direct video presentation.

ZeRo is a longtime “Super Smash Bros.” player. He defeated seven other top-ranked players from around the globe, successfully defending his title from the 2014 tournament. In his final match, he used Mario to defeat runner-up MkLeo of Mexico, who played as Sonic.

Nintendo officially revealed the next “Super Smash Bros.” title during its Direct on Tuesday. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” comes out December 7 and features every character to appear in the fighting series to date. (Check out the full roster.) It also adds two new fighters, Ridley from the “Metroid” series and “Splatoon’s” Inkling. Players will be able to use a variety of controllers with the game, including Gamecube controllers (original or newly designed), Joy-Cons, or the Switch Pro controller. All current “Smash Bros.” amiibo figures will be compatible as well, along with fighter amiibos from other series.

Speaking of “Splatoon,” team GG BoyZ of Japan was the victor at the Splatoon 2 World Championship on Tuesday. The four players — Taiji, etona, yamamicchi, and Dynamon — defeated German team BackSquids.

Nintendo also released new info about the “Splatoon 2” Octo expansion, which launched Wednesday. It’s the online competitive shooter’s first paid DLC and adds a new single-player mode featuring 80+ missions, new stories, and the ability to play as an Octoling in matches. It’s available in the eShop now for $20. An amiibo three-pack of Octolings is coming later this year, and Nintendo said it will continue to support the game with free updates through the end of 2018.