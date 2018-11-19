Tactical Mecha Anime RPG ‘Super Robot Wars T’ Announced For PS4, Switch

“Super Robot Wars T,” the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s long-running tactical role-playing game series, is coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2019, according to Siliconera.

Bandai Namco revealed the game during a special live stream on Monday. “Super Robot Wars” takes characters from various popular mecha anime and allows them to team up or battle one another. It debuted on the Nintendo Game Boy in 1991, but only a few titles in the franchise have appeared outside of Japan. While “Super Robot Wars T” will reportedly get a traditional Chinese localization when it’s released, there’s no word yet on if it will get an English one.

“Super Robot Wars T” adds some new anime series, including “Expelled from Paradise, “Cowboy Bebop,” “Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX,” and “Magic Knight Rayearth.” Here is a list of what’s confirmed for the game so far, courtesy of Siliconera:

“Invincible Robo Trider G7”

“Aura Battler Dunbine”

“New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine”

“Mobile Suit Gundam”

“Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ”

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack”

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children*”

“Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam”

“Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart*

“Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7*”

“Mobile Fighter G Gundam”

“Armored Trooper Votoms”

“Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Shoulder*”

“Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle”

“The Brave Express Might Gaine”

“The King of Braves GaoGaiGar”

“Cowboy Bebop”

“Gunbuster”

“Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness”

“Getter Robo Armageddon”

“Mazinger Z: Infinity”

“Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX”

“Magic Knight Rayearth”

“Gun X Sword”

“Expelled from Paradise”

*Mech appearances only