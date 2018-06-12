You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: ‘Super Mario Party’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

A new trailer reveals “Super Mario Party” is coming to the Nintendo Switch, unveiled during Nintendo Direct on Tuesday.

The release date is set for Oct. 5, 2018. Previous entries include “Mario Party 10” for the Wii U, which came out in 2015.

Nintendo is streaming previews of their upcoming titles directly to the fanbase as a part of their Nintendo Direct E3 showcase.

This story is developing.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

