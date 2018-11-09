‘Super Mario Party’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Neon Green and Yellow Joy-Cons

Nintendo announced a new “Super Mario Party” bundle for Nintendo Switch that includes a pair of Neon Green and Neon Yellow Joy-Con controllers.

The bundle, which is set to hit stores on Nov. 16, will retail for $99.99 and will include a copy of the newest entry in the long-running “Mario Party” series and the additional controllers to make it even easier to play with friends.

“Super Mario Party” is the first installment of the multiplayer Nintendo series for Switch, and includes the four-player board game from the Nintendo 64 original as well as new features such as special Dice Blocks unique to each character. There are also over 80 mini games to compete with others in, culled from older titles and mixed with brand new challenges.

This is also the first “Mario Party” to offer online play, which lets competitors go up against others in mini games via the Nintendo Switch Online service (a membership is required to play.) Additionally, two players with their own individual copies of “Super Mario Party” can use their multiple Nintendo Switch consoles to lay flat and engage in special mini games that use the screens in inventive ways. The bundle including additional Joy-Con controllers will assist with this process for players looking to try this mode out.