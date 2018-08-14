Sumo Group Acquires ‘Crackdown 3’ Developer The Chinese Room

Sumo Group has acquired “Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture” developer The Chinese Room. Sumo Group is the owner of “Team Sonic Racing” and “Crackdown 3” developer Sumo Digital, both of which are still forthcoming titles.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that the studio purchase, according to Sumo Digital managing director, will offer the current team a way to “create the unique, innovative games” The Chinese Room has created in the past. Founders Jessica Curry and Dan Pinchbeck stated their plans for the future having sold the company, with Curry working as a composer and Pinchbeck remaining as creative director of The Chinese Room.

Pinchbeck took to an official blog post to state that he would be working on a new title, “something bigger,” that will let The Chinese Room “spin” its own “worlds and stories.” This purchase follows the late July 2017 layoffs of the entire staff of The Chinese Room, based in Brighton, after stating the company was “done” with walking simulators, a genre many classify games like “Dear Esther” and “Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.”

“Sumo will provide the support and experience I’m looking for to take The Chinese Room to the next level,” said Pinchbeck. “Our aim is to build on the reputation I’m proud to have earned, to create a truly world-class studio delivering bold, imaginative new games.” It remains to be seen what the next move from the studio will be, but when the dust settles from the acquisition, it’s likely a new announcement will emerge in the near future.