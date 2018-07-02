Summer Games Done Quick Raises Over $2.12 Million For Doctors Without Borders

Summer Games Done Quick, a week-long video game speedrunning marathon for charity, raised more than $2.12 million for Doctors Without Borders, it announced on Monday.

This year’s event took place June 24-July 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Bloomington, Minn. More than 2,200 people attended. It raised a total of $2,122,529.20, outperforming last year’s total of $1.7 million and setting a new record.

$2,122,529.20, that's a new SGDQ record! Thank you so so much to all of you for your support in helping us reach a new record for #SGDQ2018 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) July 1, 2018

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières is a non-profit organization that delivers emergency medical aid worldwide to people affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from health care. Last year’s SGDQ benefitted the organization as well.

Anyone who missed SGDQ last week can watch the speedruns on its YouTube channel. There are about 150 videos available so far. Some of the highlights include a great “Cuphead” run by TheMexicanRunner, a 36.26 run of the brutally difficult platformer “Celeste,” a very chill “Tomb Raider” run, and a disastrous, heartbreaking “Enter the Gungeon” run from Teddyras. Not even his adorable pink bunny suit could appease the RNG gods, apparently.

Games Done Quick also announced the date and location for its next charity event. Games Done Quick Express will take place at TwitchCon on Oct. 26-28 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Money raised there will support charities participating in TwitchCon’s Charity Plaza.

Additionally, Games Done Quick announced that Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 will be in Rockville, Maryland Jan. 6-13.

Games Done Quick events have raised more than $16 million to date for charities like Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Organization for Autism Research, and CARE.