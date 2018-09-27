You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hideo Kojima, Todd Howard To Judge Student Game Awards At ‘The Game Awards 2018’

The Game Awards” will be held again this year in December, with an all-star game developer jury judging the 2nd Annual Student Game Awards.

This December, “The Game Awards” will present the special Student Game Award to a lucky participant from high school, university, and collegiate levels around the world, with entrants encouraged to participate for all skill levels.

This year’s panel of guest judges includes Hideo Kojima, director of Kojima Productions, Bethesda executive producer and director Todd Howard, thatgamecompany co-founder and creative director Jenova Chen, Studio MDHR Maja Moldenhauer, and Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella.

If you’re a part of a student development team and want to submit your game for the judges to take a look at, there’s plenty of time left to do so. Games can be submitted all the way through Oct. 17 via the official Student Game Awards, without an entry fee required for submissions. Nominees up for consideration for the award will then go live on Nov. 13.

