You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Strictly Limited Games Revives Unreleased ’90s Shoot-‘Em-Up ‘Hardcore’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday.

DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift focus to the next generation of consoles, specifically the PlayStation. “This was a shock for everyone involved, especially for the developers who were committed to their project and working very hard,” Strictly Limited wrote on the game’s official website.

DICE moved on to other projects and the game was largely forgotten — until now. “Hardcore” is reportedly being developed with original Sega Mega Drive hardware. It will then be ported to modern platforms, Strictly Limited said.

“We intend to finish the game the way it was meant to be played! With input from the original developers, we will try to add the missing tank levels back into the game,” it said. “Everything is being handled with care, to guarantee gamers get the best possible version of this masterpiece.”

“Hardcore” will be released sometime in 2019 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Strictly Limited will have more information on it at a later date.

“I know the care, love, sweat and hard work that went into creating ‘Hardcore’ in the first place by all involved parties,” said DICE founder Fredrik Liljegren. “Thus, I think it is fantastic that this product finally gets to see the light of day and for people to be able to play it finally.”

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Gaming

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Leak Details New Strikes, Focus On Clan Activities (Report)

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • Strictly Limited Games Revives Unreleased '90s

    Strictly Limited Games Revives Unreleased '90s Shoot-'Em-Up 'Hardcore'

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • GTA Online

    Rockstar Games' Parent Company Effectively Blocks 'GTA V' Cheat Programs

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • 'Black Ops 4' Multiplayer to Get

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Multiplayer to Get Fog of War, Spawn Tweaks

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • 'Spyro Reignited' Gets Pushed to November

    'Spyro Reignited' Gets Pushed to November

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • Inside Remnant, An Interactive Story Told

    Inside Remnant, an Interactive Story Told Through Mixed Reality and Food

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Appoints Crocs Exec Carrie Teffner to Board of Directors

    Strictly Limited Games is reviving “Hardcore,” an unreleased ’90s shoot-’em-up from developer DICE, the two companies announced on Friday. DICE created the game in 1994. Psygnosis was supposed to publish it on the Amiga, Sega Mega Drive Genesis, and Sega Mega-CD consoles, but it was suddenly put on hold. The publisher apparently wanted to shift […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad