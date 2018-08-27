‘Streets of Rage 4’ Officially Announced

Lizardcube, the developer behind the recent “Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” remake, and Guard Crush Games are creating “Streets of Rage 4,” they announced on Monday.

“Streets of Rage” is a classic side-scrolling brawler franchise from the 1990s. It’s perhaps best known for its EDM-influenced soundtracks scored by Yuzo Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima. The last entry in the series, “Streets of Rage 3,” launched in 1994 for Sega consoles.

“Streets of Rage 4” features hand-drawn visuals and a fresh story focusing on series protagonists Axel and Blaze. Like its predecessors, it will probably involved a lot of criminals, a lot of punching said criminals, and a lot of roast chickens. It will also introduce some new mechanics while staying true to its classic arcade roots. And, yes, there will be some form of co-op.

It’s being published by DotEmu. The French publisher is also working on a Nintendo Switch port of the 1990s sports arcade game “Windjammers,” along with a “Windjammers” sequel for 2019.

There’s no word yet on platforms, price, or release date for “Streets of Rage 4.”

  'Streets of Rage 4' Officially Announced

    'Streets of Rage 4' Officially Announced

  • Palmer Luckey Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey

    Magic Leap's First Headset Is a 'Tragic Heap,' Says Oculus VR Founder

  • 'GTA V' Players Have Listened To

    'Grand Theft Auto V' Players Have Listened to Over 75 Billion Minutes Of Music

  Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

    Microsoft Launching Xbox All-Access Financing Program

  • 'Stonehearth': How to Say Goodbye to

    'Stonehearth:' How to Say Goodbye to Your Unrealized Dream Game

  What Is the Madden Championship Series?

    What Is the Madden Championship Series?

  • Police barricade a street near Jacksonville

    Parkland Students Call Out Florida Politicians, NRA After Jacksonville Shooting: 'Enough of Your BS'

