‘Stranger Things’ Retro Game Will Follow the Events of Season Three

A trailer for a new game based on “Stranger Things” was shown via The Game Awards on Thursday evening. Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators behind the original Netflix series “Stranger Things” announced the retro style game.

Netflix is making the new title with the efforts of Bonus XP.

Speculation had the gaming community buzzing that the duo was attending to possibly announce the Telltale Games title based on the series would still be a thing. Unfortunately, it seems the narrative game is no longer a thing, since Telltale went under.

The new game will follow the events of season three, and will be a cooperative style of play.

This story is developing.

Excited for The Game Awards? Check out our predictions for the 2018 awards right here. You can watch the ceremony live from the Variety website, as well. And, make sure to check out all of Variety’s Game Awards 2018 coverage as we cover the show live, from the red carpet and inside the awards themselves.