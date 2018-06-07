You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

“Strange Brigade” Shows Off Co-Op In New Trailer

Rebellion released a new co-op gameplay trailer for their upcoming shooter “Strange Brigade.”

The publisher describes the upcoming title as a “rip-roaring 1930s adventure,” and the trailer shows off the action players can look forward to. There’s a lot to see here, and the entire trailer is made up of actual gameplay footage from the beta version, so what you see is what you should get.

The new trailer is released just in time to get people excited before E3, as it has been a few months since the release of the first trailer for “Strange Brigade.” The level shown in this new trailer is from the previously unreleased “Hidden Valley,” which will be shown off at E3 this year as well, according to Rebellion’s PR team.

“Shooter” seems too narrow of a category for “Strange Brigade,” as the characters also show off supernatural abilities and even interact with the environment. In a few shots, they show a playable character setting off environmental traps to kill oncoming hordes of zombies, dropping cargo on them and setting off explosions.

Also shown is a large door with color blocks that appear to form a snake if the player can manipulate them correctly, hinting at “Strange Brigade’s” puzzle elements.

Players can complete the campaign solo or cooperatively with two to four players– but it looks like more fun to play together. “Strange Brigade” is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 28.

  'Generation Zero' Announced From Creators of 'Just Cause,' 'Mad Max'

    'Generation Zero' Announced From Creators of 'Just Cause,' 'Mad Max'

  "Strange Brigade" Shows Off Co-Op In New Trailer

    “Strange Brigade” Shows Off Co-Op In New Trailer

  'Moss' Now Available on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

    'Moss' Now Available on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive

  • "Terminator Genisys" Gets a Location-Based VR

    "Terminator Genisys" Location-Based VR Experience Coming to Los Angeles, San Jose

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 6 Challenges Guide

  A Guide to Xbox E3 2018 Events

    A Guide to Xbox E3 2018 Events

  • Valve Will Allow Everything Legal That’s

    Valve Will Allow Anything on Steam Gaming Store That Is Not Illegal or ‘Trolling’

