Here's What's Included in the 'Strange Brigade' Season Pass

On Thursday, Rebellion released a new teaser trailer and season pass details for its upcoming adventure shooter, “Strange Brigade”.

Described by the developer as a “rip-roaring 1930s adventure”, “Strange Brigade” offers a full story four-player co-op experience that takes you to a host of exotic backdrops as you battle hordes of the undead with your guns, special abilities, and environmental traps.

The Season Pass – which you can also pick up bundled with the game in the “Strange Brigade” Deluxe Edition –  will include an “intriguing new three-part mini-campaign, with amazing spectacles and incredible feats”, extra heroes with their own unique abilities, and brand new weapons, outfits, and amulet powers.

Pre-ordering “Strange Brigade” will also net you the Secret Service Weapons Pack, which features a Wilkers & White P19 pistol, a Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun, and the Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle.

“Strange Brigade” is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 28, 2018.

