Check Out ‘Strange Brigade’s’ Pulpy Six-Minute Gameplay Trailer

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer.

Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each one controlling a unique character. Gracie is an explosives expert with a mean uppercut. Nalangu is a spirit warrior who can drain the life from enemies. Archimedes is a scholar who can discover hidden secrets, while Frank is a sharpshooting treasure hunter. Each character has access to supernatural abilities and a wide variety of weapons and upgrades.

The extended gameplay trailer also offers a look at “Strange Brigade’s” horde and score attack modes. Because of course a game with mummies is going to have a horde mode. Players in Horde Mode earn gold by killing enemies and can use it to unlock new weapons or parts of the level. This adds a bit of tactics to all the shooting and killing. Do you splurge on the flamethrower, which has limited use, or do you save up to open new areas with loot? Score Attack, meanwhile, is a fast-paced mode that’s all about killing large numbers of enemies as quickly as possible. Like the story campaign, these modes can be played solo or with friends.

While nothing in the trailer is truly groundbreaking, “Strange Brigade” looks like it could be a campily fun co-op experience for anyone who fondly remembers the 1999 film “The Mummy” (or the 1932 Boris Karloff film it was based on). It comes out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Aug. 28.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Inside the Trade That Could Decide

    Inside the Trade That Could Decide the 'Call of Duty' World League Championship

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute

    Check Out 'Strange Brigade's' Pulpy Six-Minute Gameplay Trailer

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • Epic Games, Porsche, Nvidia Showcase Graphics

    Epic Games, Porsche, Nvidia Showcase Graphics 'Indistinguishable from Reality'

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • Ubiquity6

    AR Startup Ubiquity6 Raises $27 Million to Expand Massively Multiplayer Platform

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • Fortnite challenges

    Some Players Are Experiencing Performance Issues With 'Fortnite' On Android

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • Dark Souls: Remastered

    'Dark Souls: Remastered' Gets October Release Date For Nintendo Switch

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

  • EA Chief Design Officer Patrick Soderlund

    EA Chief Design Officer Patrick Soderlund Leaves Company

    Developer Rebellion is offering a substantial peek at its pulpy co-operative action-adventure “Strange Brigade” in a new, extended gameplay trailer. “Strange Brigade” takes place in 1930’s Egypt, where Seteki the Witch Queen has risen along with an army of undead monstrosities. The game can be played solo or with up to three other players, each […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad