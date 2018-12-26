×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ubisoft’s ‘Steep’ Headlines PS Plus Free Games Lineup in January

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Extreme sports game “Steep” leads PlayStation Plus’ free games lineup in January, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday.

“Steep” features an open world and focuses on player vs. player competition. It first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016 to mixed reviews. Many critics praised its impressive snowy environments, but said some problematic design elements hold it back. Publisher and developer Ubisoft initially planned a Nintendo Switch port, but quietly canned it in August.

“We are wholly dedicated to supporting the live game, and made the decision to stop ‘Steep’ development on the Nintendo Switch platform to focus on bringing new live content and challenges to ‘Steep’ players instead,” the team said on Twitter.

Keen Games’ action-RPG “Portal Knights” is also coming to PS Plus next month. Similar to “Minecraft,” it allows up to four people to play together cooperatively and explore the game world, fight monsters, and build structures. It also launched in 2016 to mixed reviews, with some calling it a lighthearted and accessible, if unoriginal, sandbox title.

The January 2018 PlayStation Plus lineup also includes:

  • “Zone of the Enders HD Collection” (PS3)
  • “Amplitude” (PS3)
  • “Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion” (PS Vita)
  • “Super Mutant Alien Assault” (PS Vita)

Additionally, Sony said fans of Digital Extremes’ online co-op shooter “Warframe” can grab the PlayStation Plus Booster Pack III, which includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, the Quanta laser rifle, a Quanta Obsidian skin, a 7-Day Affinity Booster, and a 7-Day Credit Booster. The pack is available free from now until Jan. 15.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Gaming

  • Hadestown review

    Cliff Bleszinski Is Co-Producing The Broadway Musical 'Hadestown'

    “Gears of War” creator Cliff Bleszinski has a new gig. He’s co-producing the Broadway musical “Hadestown,” he announced on Twitter Wednesday. “News! I’m officially co-producing this show. That’s my next gig! (Crazy, eh?!)” he said. “It’s on Spotify, give it a go. It’s fantastic!” NEWS! I'm officially co-producing this show. That's my next gig! (Crazy, [...]

  • Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom'

    Your Roomba Can Now Create 'Doom' Levels Thanks to New Tool 'Doomba'

    Veteran game developer Rich Whitehouse found a way to turn Roomba tracking data into randomized “Doom” maps, he revealed in a blog post on Monday. Called “Doomba,” the script utilizes a Roomba’s mapping functionality and Noesis — a tool Whitehouse created for previewing and converting between hundreds of model, image, and animation formats — to [...]

  • Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free

    Ubisoft's 'Steep' Headlines PS Plus Free Games Lineup in January

    Extreme sports game “Steep” leads PlayStation Plus’ free games lineup in January, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. “Steep” features an open world and focuses on player vs. player competition. It first launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2016 to mixed reviews. Many critics praised its impressive snowy environments, but said [...]

  • 'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse

    'Fallout 76' Cheaters Can Apparently Reverse Bans With Homework

    Bethesda Game Studios recently banned some players who were cheating or modding in the online role-playing game “Fallout 76.” But, if the guilty parties want back into the developer’s good graces, they can appeal their account closures by writing an essay, according to YouTuber JuiceHead. Although JuiceHead’s video focuses mainly on whether or not players [...]

  • Jack Black Just Launched A Gaming-Focused

    Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

    Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday. The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to [...]

  • Best Video Games of 2018

    The Best Video Games of 2018: Norse Gods, Cowboy Criminals, Mech Pilots

    It’s awards season in the world of video games. As 2018 draws to a close, we take a moment to look back at the games we loved most. Between the increasingly venerable Game Awards (and the not-so-venerable Gamers’ Choice Awards) we’ve already started to get a sense of what critics — Variety’s included — have been thinking about this year. [...]

  • How Some Video Games Got Into

    How Some Video Games Got Into the Holiday Spirit in 2018

    Christmas is over, but the holiday spirit is still alive and well in a variety of video games. Here’s how some of them are celebrating the season. ‘Red Dead Online’ Developer Rockstar Games recently snuck some subtle holiday cheer into its Western-themed multiplayer title “Red Dead Online.” Throughout the Wild West, saloon piano players are [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad