‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing Patch 1.2, Hits 2 Million Player Mark

A hefty patch was released for “State of Decay 2” on Friday meant to improve stability and other in-game issues.

The patch is sizable at 20GB– especially considering the game itself comes in at 20.31GB on the Xbox One. Despite the size, players can’t expect to see any new content in this patch, as it is mostly intended to fix game-breaking errors and add enhancements.

Major updates listed were improvements to “networking interactions for clients” and “networked vehicle interactions” as well as eliminating “out of memory” crashes.

Other specific fixes were listed for gameplay, multiplayer, environment and other issues such as “grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing.”

The zombie survival game released to mixed reviews last month, with one of the major concerns being lack of stability. In Variety’s review of “State of Decay 2,” Steven T. Wright said the title is “among the most broken high-profile games released this console generation.”

Undead Labs, developer of “State of Decay”  released a statement from studio head Jeff Strain along with the patch, thanking fans for their support in spite of the hiccups.

“This patch today is just the beginning,” Strain said on the developer’s website. “We have big plans for State of Decay 2, and we’re humbled and appreciative to you for giving us the opportunity to make those big plans happen.”

Just a few days after the release of the patch, publisher Microsoft Studios announced today that “State of Decay 2” has now reached a new milestone of 2 million players.  “State of Decay 2” is available on Xbox One and PC.

  'State of Decay 2' Gets Bug-Killing

    'State of Decay 2' Gets Bug-Killing Patch 1.2, Hits 2 Million Player Mark

  Sony Teases New Game Announcements Leading

    Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

  'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special and

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special Editions Announced

  Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube

    Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube Live at E3'

  Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft to Hold Massive Xbox Sale During E3 Week

  'Dead By Daylight' and the Video

    'Dead by Daylight' and the Art of the Video Game Scare

