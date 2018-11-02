‘Star Trek Fleet Command’ Brings Trek Univerise to Mobile in November

“Star Trek Fleet Command,” a multiplayer real-time strategy and role-playing game based on the 2009, 2013, and 2016 cinematic Star Trek universe, is coming to Android and iOS on Nov. 29, Scopley and CBS Interactive announced Friday.

Star Trek Fleet Command is the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships, according to the companies.

“We’re thrilled to work with CBS Interactive on such iconic IP and believe we’ve designed an expansive, dynamic and super social Star Trek experience for both strategy and role-play gaming fans,” Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely, wrote in a prepared statement. “We wanted to create a cinematic, action-packed, genre-defying game that embraces the heart of the franchise—exploration, to allow players to experience an entire galaxy of quests and missions for endless adventure.”

Rob Gelick, executive vice president and general manager at CBS Entertainment Digital, CBS Interactive, said the game expands the franchise.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring fans more robust, interactive Star Trek experiences,” he said. “Star Trek Fleet Command is a unique new Star Trek game that lets fans decide their own fate in a vibrant galaxy full of epic ships and iconic characters.”

Related 'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock 'The Walking Dead' Video Games: An Oral History

In Star Trek Fleet Command, players are able to customize their gameplay experience as narrative paths branch and diverge depending on which of the hundreds of available missions they choose to complete and how they approach interactions with other deep-space denizens. Fans of the series will have the opportunity to meet and build dream teams made up of their favorite characters including Captain Kirk, Spock and Uhura, and factions such as the Federation, Klingons, and Romulans to fight alongside and determine their place in the cosmos. With each faction offering unique officers, ships and technologies to progress and utilize as strategic assets, the amount of personalization offered in Star Trek Fleet Command is about as limitless as the universe.

Scopely, a mobile game developer partner network, is co-creating “Star Trek Fleet Command” with Digit Game Studios, which previously developed “Kings of the Realm.” Scopely previously worked with studios on the creation of a number of IP-tied games including “WWE Champions,” “The Walking Dead: Road to Survival,” “Yahtzee With Buddies,” “Wheel of Fortune: Free Play” and the upcoming “Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem.”