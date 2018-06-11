‘Star Fox’ Announced for Inclusion in Ubisoft’s ‘Starlink’

“Star Fox” is coming to Ubisoft’s “Starlink,” the publisher announced Monday as Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto joined him on stage. “Star Fox” content will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

The game launches on Oct. 16.

This story is developing.

“Starlink” is Ubisoft’s foray into the “toys-to-life” market, and will involve players building and customizing toy starships that mount directly to standard gamepads for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will feature split-screen multiplayer for up to two players and seven “massive unique planets” to explore.

Ubisoft held its E3 press conference on June 11 at 1 p.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

