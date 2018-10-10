You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Citizen’s’ Face Tracking Feature Enters Public Testing

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cloud Imperium Games

The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar.

The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s webcam. It’s available to all players in the “Star Citizen” persistent test universe.

“Star Citizen” also got a big technological upgrade today via Object Container Streaming, a processing tool that controls how much of its massive game world is loaded by a player’s CPU. The tech is important because it allows for the rapid creation of future content and locations, developer Cloud Imperium Games said.

“I’m so proud of the work the team has done to deliver Object Container Streaming and Face over IP to all our backers. They are both massive technical milestones and major pieces of backbone tech for ‘Star Citizen’ and ‘Squadron 42’ that we’ve been working on for well over a year. Object Container Streaming testing results have been great, and we’ve seen a marked increase in client average frame rates and memory use, with some players even seeing frame rates in the triple digits,” said Cloud Imperium Games CEO and project director Chris Roberts.

Related

The Alpha 3.3 Update also adds 10 new and reworked vehicles to the game, along with several weapons and armor sets. They include:

  • One ‘straight to flyable’ ship – the Anvil Valkyrie, a dropship that allows players to easily deploy ground troops or vehicles across large distances. This ship marks one of the first times “Star Citizen” players can obtain and fly a ship immediately after its announcement.
  • The Aegis Hammerhead, a capital support ship with numerous manned turrets for extra firepower when you want to pack a punch with a party.
  • A complete rework of all four variants of the Consolidated Outland Mustang, giving one of “Star Citizen’s” iconic “starter ships” distinct versions for light freighting, recon, racing, and dogfighting.
  • The RSI Constellation Phoenix, a luxury touring variant of the popular exploration vehicle, outfitted with such creature comforts as a hot tub and player piano.
  • Four variants of the Tumbril Cyclone that expand this ground vehicle’s use to anti-aircraft, reconnaissance, racing, and military.
  • One new gun, the Kastak Arms Karna, a powerful assault rifle with charged shot capabilities for extra firepower.
  • Two new ship weapons from Hurston Dynamics that give players even more dogfighting firepower.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Star Citizen's' Face Tracking Feature Enters

    'Star Citizen's' Face Tracking Feature Enters Public Testing

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • First LEGO Overwatch Model is Omnic

    First LEGO Overwatch Model is Omnic Bastion, Available Online

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • PUBG - Xbox One

    'PUBG' to Get First North American Esports League in January

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • Insomniac Games to Release "Seedling" on

    Insomniac Games to Launch 'Seedling' AR Game on Magic Leap

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • 'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited

    'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited Time Mode

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • Magic Leap Roadmap Includes Iris Logins,

    What’s Next for Magic Leap: Two Controllers, City-Wide AR Layers and a Burning Man-Style Spirit Journey

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

  • ILMxLAB's "Star Wars: Project Porg" Coming

    Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB to Release ‘Star Wars: Project Prog’ on Magic Leap in December

    The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar. The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad