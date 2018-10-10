‘Star Citizen’s’ Face Tracking Feature Enters Public Testing

The upcoming massively multiplayer space game “Star Citizen” launched its Alpha 3.3 update on Wednesday bringing with it a number of new additions, including the anticipated “face and voice over internet protocol” that maps a player’s facial expressions over their in-game avatar.

The new feature was co-developed with Faceware Technologies and works via a player’s webcam. It’s available to all players in the “Star Citizen” persistent test universe.

“Star Citizen” also got a big technological upgrade today via Object Container Streaming, a processing tool that controls how much of its massive game world is loaded by a player’s CPU. The tech is important because it allows for the rapid creation of future content and locations, developer Cloud Imperium Games said.

“I’m so proud of the work the team has done to deliver Object Container Streaming and Face over IP to all our backers. They are both massive technical milestones and major pieces of backbone tech for ‘Star Citizen’ and ‘Squadron 42’ that we’ve been working on for well over a year. Object Container Streaming testing results have been great, and we’ve seen a marked increase in client average frame rates and memory use, with some players even seeing frame rates in the triple digits,” said Cloud Imperium Games CEO and project director Chris Roberts.

The Alpha 3.3 Update also adds 10 new and reworked vehicles to the game, along with several weapons and armor sets. They include: