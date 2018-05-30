Cloud Imperium Releases $27,000 Legatus Pack for ‘Star Citizen’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins.

Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will be able to view the Legatus Package. So if you’re seeing a 404 error, you’re not alone. If you want to see the full list of what’s available, you can see it on the “Star Citizen” forums. If the extra $1,000 to pledge towards the title’s development puts you over the line on your budget, you can also call Cloud Imperium customer support to purchase the package separately.

“Star Citizen” made news outside of the gaming industry in 2014 when it entered the Guinness Book of World Records “not as the largest crowdfunded game of all time, but as the largest crowdfunded anything of all time,” to quote Cloud Imperium founder Chris Roberts. In reference to the incredible amount of funding the title has received, Roberts noted that he intends “all the money we bring in before launch to be spent on development.”

In 2014, “Star Citizen” had raised just under $40 million via crowdfunding. To date, the MMO has over 2 million backers and has raised over $186 million USD.

For those who don’t have thousands of dollars to burn, “Star Citizen” Alpha 3.1 is available to play now and they have ships starting at the more reasonable rate of $45.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Gaming

  • Cloud Imperium Releases $27,000 Legatus Pack

    Cloud Imperium Releases $27,000 Legatus Pack for ‘Star Citizen’

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Reaches 800 Million Downloads

    'Pokemon Go' Reaches 800 Million Downloads

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • Interactive Gaming Ventures logo

    Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games to Fund Indies Using Unreal Engine 4

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • 'PUBG' vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explainer

    'PUBG' vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent U.K. Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

  • 'Active Shooter:' A Guide to the

    What Is 'Active Shooter'? A Guide to the Video Game Industry's Latest Controversy

    For anyone who has $27,000 burning a hole in their wallet, Cloud Imperium has posted the Legatus Pack for “Star Citizen,” their continuously in-development MMO. The pack includes 117 ships and 163 in-game extras, including posters and skins. Actually, make that $28,000. Only players who have reached Concierge status, which means spending $1,000 first, will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad