Square Enix Announces ‘The Quiet Man’

Square Enix has unveiled “The Quiet Man,” an all-new game. They showed an announcement trailer during their E3 press briefing on Monday.

This story is developing.

Square Enix kicked off the third day of major E3 press conferences on June 11 at 10 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

    'The Quiet Man'

    'Dragon Quest XI'

    'Babylon's Fall' Coming from 'Nier' Studio PlatinumGames

    'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Gameplay Shows Lara Becoming One With The Jungle

    E3 2018: Watch Square Enix's Press Conference Here

    Disgraced Donkey Kong Champ Billy Mitchell's Redemption is a Sloppy Soliloquy

    'Ashen' Offers a 'Dark Souls'-Like Game With More Fluid Mechanics

