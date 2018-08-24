You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Complete Guide to Square Enix at PAX West 2018

CREDIT: Square Enix

With PAX West rapidly approaching, publisher Square Enix is ready to offer game demos, giveaways, panels, and more.

The expo takes place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Square will be in booth #2141, where fans can get some hands-on time with titles like “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age,” “Kingdom Hearts III,” “Life Is Strange 2,” and “The Quiet Man.” Square will distribute advance tickets to the “Kingdom Hearts III” demo at the booth at 10 a.m. PT each day.

Here is the full list of games playable from the show floor:

  • “Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia”
  • “Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age”
  • “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius”
  • “Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition”
  • “Kingdom Hearts III”
  • “Life Is Strange 2”
  • “Mobius Final Fantasy”
  • “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”
  • “Star Ocean: Anamnesis”
  • “The Quiet Man”

The Square Enix developer panels, which start on Aug. 31, will give fans an in-depth look at the latest updates and game developments. Here’s the full schedule:

Expanding the ‘Life Is Strange’ Universe
Friday, Aug. 31, 12 p.m., Wyvern Theater

Writer Christian Divine and key figures from the “Life Is Strange 2” development team give a behind-the-scenes look at the sequel.

‘Life Is Strange 2’ Fan Meet-Up Party With What’s Good Games
Friday, Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Unicorn 1118 E. Pike Street

Celebrate the launch of “Life Is Strange 2” Episode 1 with developers from Dontnod Entertainment and What’s Good Games.

‘Just Cause 4’ Showcase
Saturday, Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m., Hydra Theater

Join key members of the “Just Cause 4” development team as they talk about the next game in the series.

‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ — Uncovering the Hidden City of Paititi
Saturday, Sept. 1, 4;30 p.m., Wyvern Theater

Get a peek at the hidden city of Paititi and Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. Moderated by Andrea Rene, the panel features Dan Chayer-Bisson (game director), Mario Chabtini (senior producer), and Rich Briggs (senior brand director).

Additionally, “Dragon Quest” series creator Yuji Horii is attending PAX and will participate in photo sessions at the Square Enix booth on Saturday, Sept. 1 at the following times:

  • Session #1: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Session #2: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Session #3: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Square will hand out a limited number of tickets for the photo sessions in the “Dragon Quest” area starting at 10 a.m. the day before the sessions and the day of the sessions.

Fans looking for a challenge can compete in a “Final Fantasy Trading Card Game” Crystal Cup tournament at the Westin Seattle Hotel’s Pine Ballroom on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2. People who pre-register will compete for a seat at this year’s FFTCG North American Championship.

Fans can also expect daily giveaways of Square Enix merchandise. There’s a chance to win a “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”-inspired custom Xbox One X console, early copies of “Dragon Quest XI” for PlayStation 4, and more.

