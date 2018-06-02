Square Enix Montreal is Reportedly No Longer Making ‘Go’ Games

CREDIT: Square Enix

Square Enix Montreal is reportedly no longer working on the “Lara Croft Go,” “Deus Ex Go,” and “Hitman Go” franchises, according to PCGamesInsider.biz (via Pocket Gamer.biz).

“I have to say no [we’re not working on other ‘Go’ games], I’m sorry,” said studio head Patrick Naud.

“Lara Croft Go,” “Deus Ex Go,” and “Hitman Go” are turn-based mobile games based on popular Square Enix franchises. They were generally praised by critics, but the premium mobile games market is becoming increasingly difficult to succeed in, Naud said.

“It’s one of the challenges we have today is the premium mobile market is diminishing,” he reportedly told PCGamesInsider.biz. “You’ve got more and more high-quality free titles so there are even fewer and fewer people inclined to try something that will not be free.

“Despite the critical success and the great revenue we’ve had, it’s sad to see that our games are only played by a small sliver of the population because of the price point. That’s such a big barrier for mobile users. A lot of people consume mobile games only and they have all these options, all these games; why should they invest money in this one unless they’re very convinced?

“That doesn’t mean they won’t spend in-game, but they want to spend on a game that they’re sure they’re going to like. The perception of choice makes it that even if it’s only $5, that’s too much.”

Although the “Go” series is seemingly wrapped up, Naud said the studio is still focused on creating high-quality mobile experiences.

Variety contacted Square Enix Montreal to confirm it’s no longer working on future “Go” titles, but it did not immediately respond.

