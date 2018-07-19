The Police’s Copeland Composes New ‘Spyro’ Main Theme

CREDIT: Activision Blizzard

The Police’s Stewart Copeland is creating a new main theme for the “Spyro Reignited Trilogy,” publisher Activision Blizzard announced during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

Copeland, who is the series’ original composer, revealed a clip of the new theme during the Spyro: Reigniting a Legend panel at SDCC. The track is called “Tiger Train,” and it reprises recognizable musical motifs from the first three games.

The “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” is a remastered collection of those first three platformers, originally developed by Insomniac Games and released on PlayStation from 1998 to 2000. In addition to a HD makeover, it has a new in-game audio feature that lets players switch between Copeland’s original music and the newly remastered soundtracks.

“Creating new music for the ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ has been incredibly fun and nostalgic for me,” said Copeland. “Seeing how the fans loved the original series and soundtrack was a very heartwarming experience 20 years ago, and being able to revisit that fun with the new game has brought things full circle. I can’t wait for players to hear the new intro title track and enjoy the option to play the remastered game to my original music when the trilogy arrives this fall. ‘Tiger Train’ includes some of my favorite themes from the original soundtrack, which I’m sure the ‘Spyro’ faithful will appreciate!”

Besides “Spyro,” The Police drummer has reportedly only worked on one other video game soundtrack to date — the 2001 survival horror reboot “Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare.”

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy” is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 21 for $40.

