Two Out of Three Games in ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Are Download-Only

The “trilogy” part of the upcoming “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” comes with a caveat, it seems, as two of the three games will not be on the disc.

The game includes the original “Spyro the Dragon” as well as “Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage,” and “Spyro: Year of the Dragon.” The beloved series, the first of which was originally released for the first PlayStation console in 1998, will be completely remastered for its 20 year anniversary.

The statement “Requires Content Download” was discovered on the new box art uploaded to the official Spyro website and reported by PlayStation Lifestyle. Under the pre-order link, the site states that “Games 2 and 3 require download via internet.”

“The global launch date of ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ is Sept. 21; and we’re excited for fans to play all three reignited games on that day,” Activision said in a comment to PlayStation Lifestyle. “As with most games today, downloading an update after purchase is quite common. The language on packaging and on the web is to let players know the requirements for ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’.”

To clarify, the second and third games will not have an additional cost and will be an immediate download upon release.

Still, the decision to include only the first game on the disc is one which will likely have “Spyro” fans confused — what’s the point of buying a physical copy if you don’t have the whole game on that copy? — and some even outraged.

A physical version means fans can preserve the beloved series for years to come, while a download could, eventually, become unavailable.