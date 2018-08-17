You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Spyro Reignited’ Gets Pushed to November

CREDIT: Activision

Fans of the purple dragon will have to wait a while longer to get their nostalgia fix from “Spyro Reignited Trilogy.” The new release date is Nov. 13, according to a blog post from developer Toys for Bob.

Co-studio head Paul Yan noted the developer’s pride in remastering the classic series, which originally launched in 1998, before explaining why the studio chose to delay.

“We’re deeply committed to getting these games right,” Yan wrote. “So we’ve decided to move the release date of ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ to November 13, 2018. I really hoped that you would be rescuing dragons and scorching Rhynocs sooner, but the trilogy needs more love and care.  In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait.”

The original release date of Sept. 21 had relatively few titles to compete with for that week. The new slot in November will have “Spyro Reignited” releasing the same day as “Hitman 2” (Nov. 13) and right next to “Fallout 76” (Nov. 14). Considering some of the audience that played and loved the original “Spyro” games could overlap with the audience of other big titles releasing November, it’s an interesting choice for Activision. Perhaps the biggest threats are “Pokemon Let’s Go: Eevee” and “Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu,” which both release Nov. 16.

Activision received some backlash earlier this month when it was revealed that the “Spyro Reignited Trilogy” will require a download for two out of three of the titles, despite the title being a physical release.

