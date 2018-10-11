You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Splatoon 2’ Getting Three New Octoling Amiibos This Winter

Splatoon 2” has a new Octoling three-pack of amiibo figures coming this holiday season, Nintendo announced Thursday via its official YouTube account.

The new set includes Octoling Girl, Octoling Boy, and Octoling Octopus.

December is an interesting choice for release, as some of the in-game outfits you can unlock look perfect for Halloween, including the “Enchanted” gear which is gained via the Octoling girl amiibo. These outfits make both characters appear to be a spookily-adorable witch or wizard, and look pretty sleek with the mostly-black color scheme.

The Octoling boy gives players access to the “Steel” gear, which makes the “Splatoon 2” character look like a knight in very shiny armor (and this feels like a classic Halloween costume, no?).

The Octoling Octopus amiibo gives “Splatoon 2” players access to the “Fresh Fish” gear, which is based on a popular “Inkopolis” character, according to a press release.

The Octoling three-pack amiibo set releases Dec. 7, which is the exact same day “Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ultimate” releases for the Nintendo Switch.

“Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ultimate” will support every previously released “Smash” amiibo. Also, a new amiibo for Inkling from “Splatoon” was announced (as well as an amiibo for “Metroid’s” Ridley) back during E3 2018.

 

