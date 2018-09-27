Nintendo Offers Sneak Peek of ‘Splatoon 2’s’ Last New Stage

Nintendo offered a sneak peek on Thursday of Skipper Pavillion, the last new stage coming to online shooter “Splatoon 2.”

Skipper Pavillion arrives sometime in October. The map is set around an old temple somewhere in Inkopolis. “Some Inklings believe that visiting this mystical place can help win Turf Wars…” Nintendo cryptically tweeted on Wednesday.

This is Skipper Pavilion. It'll be the last new stage to be added to #Splatoon2 when it arrives in October. Some Inklings believe that visiting this mystical place can help win Turf Wars… pic.twitter.com/iYwCFNBL9t — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 26, 2018

Nintendo said earlier this year it would support “Splatoon 2” with new content throughout 2018. So far, it’s added 17 new stages, a plethora of new weapons and gear, and more. It also released a large downloadable single-player campaign called the Octo Expansion. The DLC costs $20 and features 80 missions focusing on the adventures of a new character called Agent 8. It also includes a variety of mission types not found in the base game, and players who complete the campaign unlock Octolings as playable characters in multiplayer.

Skipper Pavillion isn’t the only new content coming to “Splatoon 2.” Nintendo announced on Thursday it’s adding a new special weapon to the game called the Booyah Bomb. After activating it, players can apparently charge it up by mashing their “Booyah!” emote button.

“Teammates can also get a small bonus to their special meter with ‘Booyah!’ rally cries of their own! Unleash it once it’s charged for a big inksplosion!” Nintendo said.

“Splatoon 2” first launched in July 2017. It’s sold almost seven million copies to date, making it one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch.

There are no specific release dates yet for either DLC.