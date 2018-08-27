‘Spider-Man’ Length, Day One Patch Details Revealed

Spiderman

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” comes out on PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7 and, naturally, fans want to know more about the highly-anticipated title. Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson answered some questions on Twitter this week, revealing a bit more about its Day One patch, file size, and more.

Yes, there will be a Day One patch, Stevenson confirmed. Insomniac will share more details about that closer to launch, he said. But, he did confirm the patch will include accessibility options. He also said the game will work off of the disc without the patch, of course, but “there’s some real good stuff in the patch I promise you’ll want.”

Stevenson also revealed that “Spider-Man” will roughly take 20 hours to complete on the default difficulty. “But, some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests/activities,” he said.

It sounds like Spidey fans are also going to need a significant amount of hard drive space to install the game. Stevenson said it will be at least a whopping 45GB. Better start archiving that backlog now.

If you don’t have a PlayStation 4 yet, or you’re shopping for a new one, Sony is currently offering a limited edition “Spider-Man” PS4 Pro bundle. It includes a 1TB console and Dualshock 4 controller in “Amazing Red,” a copy of the game, and digital content. It costs $400 and it’s available for preorder now.

Variety recently talked with Insomniac about the game, its iconic characters, and its sprawling world. You can read about it here.

