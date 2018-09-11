‘Spider-Man’ Patch May Remove Ill-Fated Marriage Proposal Easter Egg

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Insomniac Games

The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game.

Tyler Schultz originally contacted Insomniac Games via Twitter in May, asking the developer if it would consider adding his marriage proposal somewhere in the game so he could propose to his long-term girlfriend of five years.

Surprisingly, Insomniac went for it, replying, “Well ok then, who are we to say no to love?”

Unfortunately, it turned out to be an ill-fated proposal, as Schultz revealed in a now-deleted YouTube video that he and his girlfriend broke up before the release of the game.

Schultz explained that his girlfriend ended up breaking things off about “three, four weeks ago” to be with Schultz’s brother, according to Polygon. Though he called the favor the “saddest Easter egg,” Schultz expressed that he was still happy it made it into the game.

Jacinda Chew, art director of “Spider-Man,” offered to remove the message in the next patch for the game, in a now-deleted tweet. It appears to be deleted because Schultz deleted the thread of messages.

As for whether or not Insomniac will change the message, it’s uncertain for now. If they don’t, Schultz also gave his blessing for others to use it in his video message.

“If anybody else wants to use that as their proposal,” Schultz said. “Please do.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Gaming

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Activity Increased 35% Since May

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • 'Spider-Man' Patch Will Remove Ill-Fated Marriage

    'Spider-Man' Patch May Remove Ill-Fated Marriage Proposal Easter Egg

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    Video Game Review: ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • FIFA 19

    EA Under Investigation in Belgium Over 'FIFA' Loot Boxes (Report)

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • Nearly 70 Percent of Americans Play

    Nearly 70% of Americans Play Video Games, Mostly on Smartphones (Study)

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • 'Eve Online' Creators on $425 Million

    'Eve Online' Creators on $425 Million Sale, Future of Game, Company

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

  • PlayStation LineUp Tour Kicks Off Tokyo

    PlayStation Floods Tokyo Game Show 2018 Lead-Up With Slew of New Titles (Watch)

    The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game. Tyler […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad