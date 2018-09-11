‘Spider-Man’ Patch May Remove Ill-Fated Marriage Proposal Easter Egg

The PlayStation 4 exclusive “Spider-Man” may be getting a patch with more than just standard updates, it seems. After Insomniac Games put in a theatre marquee with the words, “Maddie, will you marry me?” from a fan request, it was revealed that the couple broke up before the Sept. 7 release of the game.

Tyler Schultz originally contacted Insomniac Games via Twitter in May, asking the developer if it would consider adding his marriage proposal somewhere in the game so he could propose to his long-term girlfriend of five years.

Surprisingly, Insomniac went for it, replying, “Well ok then, who are we to say no to love?”

You sure she doesn’t check your twitter replies dude? — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 11, 2018

Sure you can wait until Sept 7th?! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 11, 2018

Well ok then, who are we to say no to love? DMing you and we will see if we can work something out — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 11, 2018

Unfortunately, it turned out to be an ill-fated proposal, as Schultz revealed in a now-deleted YouTube video that he and his girlfriend broke up before the release of the game.

Schultz explained that his girlfriend ended up breaking things off about “three, four weeks ago” to be with Schultz’s brother, according to Polygon. Though he called the favor the “saddest Easter egg,” Schultz expressed that he was still happy it made it into the game.

Jacinda Chew, art director of “Spider-Man,” offered to remove the message in the next patch for the game, in a now-deleted tweet. It appears to be deleted because Schultz deleted the thread of messages.

As for whether or not Insomniac will change the message, it’s uncertain for now. If they don’t, Schultz also gave his blessing for others to use it in his video message.

“If anybody else wants to use that as their proposal,” Schultz said. “Please do.”