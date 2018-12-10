‘Spider-Man’ Cast Discuss Making a Great Spidey Game

It’s hard to say that “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was robbed during last week’s Game Awards — the amazing game lost to the likes of “God of War” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” — but it’s still disappointing that such a well-conceived, excellently-executed game managed to be nominated for seven awards and take home none.

Before the show though, before we knew who won what, Variety had a brief moment to chat with some of the folks behind the highest-rated Spider-Man game in history about how they managed to take a beloved character and create such a wonderful game with him.

On the carpet were, from right to left, Bryan Intihar (creative director of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’), Yuri Lowenthal (voice of Spider-Man), Ted Price (president and CEO Insomniac Games), and Tara Platt, (voice of Yuri Watanabe).