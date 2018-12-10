‘Spider-Man’ Cast Discuss Making a Great Spidey Game

It’s hard to say that “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was robbed during last week’s Game Awards — the amazing game lost to the likes of “God of War” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” — but it’s still disappointing that such a well-conceived, excellently-executed game managed to be nominated for seven awards and take home none.
Before the show though, before we knew who won what, Variety had a brief moment to chat with some of the folks behind the highest-rated Spider-Man game in history about how they managed to take a beloved character and create such a wonderful game with him.
On the carpet were, from right to left, Bryan Intihar (creative director of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’), Yuri Lowenthal (voice of Spider-Man), Ted Price (president and CEO Insomniac Games), and Tara Platt, (voice of Yuri Watanabe).
Popular on Variety
Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'
Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton
Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'
Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written
Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'
Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron
Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2
Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'
Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'
It’s hard to say that “Marvel’s Spider-Man” was robbed during last week’s Game Awards — the amazing game lost to the likes of “God of War” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” — but it’s still disappointing that such a well-conceived, excellently-executed game managed to be nominated for seven awards and take home none. Before the [...]
Capcom is working on a massive expansion for “Monster Hunter: World,” it announced on Monday. Iceborne will be available in Fall 2019 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Capcom said it will share more details about a PC release in the future. The expansion will have new quest ranks, locales, monsters, moves, and gear, as [...]
Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is in a car headed to some sort of taping when we speak by phone. He can’t tell me where he’s headed, but even if he could, he might not exactly know. Life for the world’s most famous video gamer is at times too busy, too fantastical to completely take in. When Variety [...]
Capcom is offering a free trial of “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” this week so people can experience the game ahead of Capcom Cup 2018, it announced in a blog post on Thursday. But, there’s a catch. Sponsored content will appear within the game starting on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The ads will display in several [...]
“Doom” designer John Romero and his studio, Romero Games, is releasing a free “megawad” called “Sigil” for the original 1993 first-person shooter. In “Doom” parlance, a megawad is a fan-made batch of 15 levels or more. “Sigil” has 18 levels — nine single-player and nine deathmatch. It’s the spiritual successor to the fourth episode of [...]
Commercial “boosting” services which are used to increase the level of a user’s account in-game are now prohibited in South Korea and actors who provide such services can be punished, The Korea Herald reported Sunday. These services are used to increase the rank of individual gamers in return for a fee, affecting the ecosystem of [...]
One of the growing themes of the past couple of years for video games is the ability for a live game, one that has already launched, to not just evolve, but sometimes drastically change over time. Variety caught up with Scott Taylor, project lead at Bungie on “Destiny 2,” during the Game Awards red carpet last [...]