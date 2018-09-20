You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Spider-Man’ Dethrones ‘God of War’ as Sony’s Fastest-Selling Title

Insomniac Games’ “Spider-Man” is now the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation title, Sony announced on Thursday. The game sold over 3.3 million copies in its first three days.

USA Today crunched the numbers and said those 3.3 million copies roughly translate to $198 million, which is more than the $117 million “Spider-Man: Homecoming” made in its opening weekend at the box office. That figure doesn’t include sales of the limited edition “Spider-Man” PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which includes a bright red console, a physical copy of the game, and digital content.

“Our expectations are always set at the highest levels,” Stephen Turvey, PlayStation’s global senior vice president of sales and head of North America business operations, told USA Today. “It’s met and exceeded all expectations. I think the company and the campus and our fans are super proud of it.”

Sony Santa Monica’s “God of Warbroke the record for fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive earlier this year. It sold more than 3.1 million copies in its first three days. Before that, Naughty Dog’s action-adventure game “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” held the record with 2.7 million copies sold in its first seven days.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” released on Sept. 7. Variety’s reviewer, Alex Kane, said “[it’s] in some ways one of the finest open-world action games ever made, despite how often things proceeded in obvious, predictable ways. ‘Spider-Man’ is a game that plays it safe — but the overarching rhythm of soaring through urban environments, thwarting crime, and taking on a host of iconic baddies is spectacular.”

