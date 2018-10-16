You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Spider-Man' DLC The Heist Launches Next Week, Adds Three New Suits

CREDIT: Insomniac Games

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” is getting its first downloadable content on Oct. 23, developer Insomniac Games revealed on the PlayStation Blog Tuesday.

The Heist is the first of three interconnected add-on chapters, collectively called The City That Never Sleeps, and it’s bringing new story missions, new enemies, new crimes, and more. The story focuses on Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, who crosses paths with Spider-Man and Mary Jane after a robbery at an art museum.

Of course, there’s also new Spidey suits. The Resilient Suit is a new design created by famed Marvel illustrator Gabriele Dell’Otto, Insomniac said. “We loved bringing original suits to the game, starting with our Advanced Suit, and continuing with Adi Granov’s Velocity Suit, and this is another great one,” said Insomniac Games director Ryan Smith. The other two suits are ones fans will recognize — Spider-Man’s suit from Scarlet Spider II and the Spider-UK suit from the Spider-Verse.

The Heist is available as a standalone purchase on the PlayStation Store for $10 USD. The City That Never Sleeps DLC series is available for $25 USD and includes The Heist and two additional chapters releasing later this year.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” launched on Sept. 7 exclusively on PlayStation 4 and it’s “in some ways one of the finest open-world action games ever made, despite how often things proceeded in obvious, predictable ways,” according to Variety’s review. It’s now the fastest-selling first-party title on that platform after selling an estimated 3.3 million copies in its first three days. Previously, Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 “God of War” reboot held that title, after selling more than 3.1 million copies in the first three days.

  'Fallout 76' Nukes 'Not Fun,' Say Nuclear War Experts

    'Spider-Man' DLC The Heist Launches Next Week, Adds Three New Suits

  Ellen Drops in on Ninja's 'Fortnite' Stream

    'Fallout 76' Nukes 'Not Fun,' Say Nuclear War Experts

  • Ellen Drops in on Ninja's 'Fortnite'

    Ellen Drops in on Ninja's 'Fortnite' Stream

  • Experience Retro Sega Games in 1080p

    Experience Retro Sega Games in 1080p With the New Mega Sg Console

  Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk 2077' in Europe

    Discord Curated Store, Subscription Service, Universal Library Is Live

  • Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk

    Bandai Namco Set to Publish 'Cyberpunk 2077' in Europe

  CREDIT: Insomniac Games

    'Battlefield V' War Stories Trailer Shows Off Player as WWII German Tank Commander

