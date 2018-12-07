Soulja Boy is Selling Cheap Emulator Consoles Now

Soulja Boy, best known for his hit 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” is now selling what appear to be cheap emulator consoles, as spotted by IGN.

The SouljaGame Console and a handheld console, marketed as the SouljaGame Handheld, are offered up via the website SouljaWatch.com for $149.99 and $99.99, respectively. These are apparently sale prices, as the original prices are both noted to be $199.99

The consoles are emulators, meaning they allow users to play games from multiple consoles, including arcade titles, PlayStation 1 titles, and various Sega system titles, among others. The handheld console claims to allow players to play games for the Switch, PS Vita, 3DS, Gameboy Color, and more.

Both consoles are preloaded with games. The console claims to have 800 preloaded titles and the handheld more than 3,000— though neither offer a list of titles to peruse. There is a promotional image from “Tomb Raider” displayed alongside an image of the console, though.

If this is the case, the insinuated preloaded titles bring up obvious licensing concerns. But, there’s a much bigger problem to acknowledge first. Namely, that the consoles both seem to be rebranded existing items. In fact, both consoles are available via Ali Express, through the Anbernic storefront. And, both are much cheaper than Soulja Boy is selling them for, as they range in price from about $60 to $80.

Putting together a big team if you want to help out with console. Ideas, design, concepts contact me I will follow you back let’s make the best console the people have even seen this is only the start — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 7, 2018

Soulja Boy seems to be in an entrepreneurial spirit this holiday season, as the rapper is also selling other electronics, such as the SouljaWatch, SouljaPhone, and SouljaPods (apparent knockoff of Apple’s AirPods) via his digital storefront.