×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Soulja Boy Wants To Build Esports Teams For ‘Fortnite’, ‘Overwatch’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Soulja Boy felony gun possession
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper Soulja Boy is interested in starting up his own esports franchise, according to TMZ.

Soulja Boy, who recently launched the “SouljaGame Console,” which appeared to be one of several cheap emulator consoles that could be purchased at retailers such as Amazon and Ali Express, is looking to enlist personalities like Ninja for his new endeavor.

During an on-camera interview with TMZ, Soulja Boy said that he and Ninja are “close friends,” noting that the popular “Fortnite” streamer helped to get the rapper verified on Twitch.

“We’re gonna be finding talent, hiring talent,” said Soulja Boy. He added that he’s interested in putting teams together for popular titles like “Fortnite,” “Call of Duty,” “Overwatch,” and “Counter Strike.” The “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” artist knows he has a difficult road ahead of him when it comes to managing and creating such teams, and has provided few details on how this will all come to fruition.

“It was just inspiring for me, so here we are. I’m multitasking, man. Music, tech, everything.”

Soulja Boy’s current electronics and video game console endeavor doesn’t indicate savvy business sense, especially as the SouljaGame Console and the SouljaGame Handheld being sole are both emulation boxes, which come preloaded with over 800 preloaded titles.

With obvious licensing concerns in terms of which games are packaged with the systems and the price markup much higher than what’s currently available via Ali Express or manufacturer Anbernic’s digital storefront, it remains to be seen if Soulja Boy is ready to tackle another facet of the industry that involves professional gaming.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Cardi BiHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Los

    James Corden Teaches Cardi B How to Drive on 'Carpool Karaoke'

    Even though she’s more than proven her bona fides as a rapper, with Cardi B, it’s never just about the music. And her comedic chops are on full display in the latest episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” on his “Late Late Show.” In fact, she basically steals the show from Corden as they tear [...]

  • Kool A D Kool A. D.

    Four Women Accuse Kool A.D., Formerly of Das Racist, of Sexual Assault

    Four women have accused Victor Vazquez, formerly of indie-rap group Das Racist, of sexual assault, according to Pitchfork. In the detailed article, Vazquez’s estranged wife Saba Moeel, former friend Marta Martinez, former collaborator Andie Flores and an acquaintance who asked to be referred to as Senn detailed alleged non-consensual sexual activity that took place between [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    How The Rolling Stones' 'She’s a Rainbow' Got a Seven-Figure Synch Renaissance

    As far as Rolling Stones chart hits go, “She’s A Rainbow” is more of a cult favorite in the band’s canon, just missing the Top 40 of Mick Jagger’s biggest Billboard Hot 100 hits of all time. But by 2018 standards, it’s suddenly become a smash — based on how many high-profile sync placements the [...]

  • Simon Cowell Courtney Hadwin

    'America's Got Talent' Rocker Courtney Hadwin Signs Record Deal

    “America’s Got Talent” rocker Courtney Hadwin has signed a deal with Arista Record in partnership with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, the label announced today. “It feels amazing to be joining Syco and I am super excited and feel so lucky,” said the native of Hartlepool in Northern England. “I’ve always wanted to work on original [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad